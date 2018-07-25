Legal Public Notices 7/25 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-CA-001837-O
FREDERICK A. RAFFA, and JEAN B. RAFFA, his wife, Plaintiffs, vs. ROBERT EAGAN, as the Personal Representative of THE ESTATE OF ROBERT S. KAFKA a/k/a ROBERT KAFKA; THE UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES AND/OR HEIRS OF ROBERT S. KAFKA; and any known or unknown natural person, and, when described as such, the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under, or against any known or unknown person who is known to be dead or is not known to be either dead or alive, and all unknown tenants and all other claimants under any of such parties, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION
- TO: THE UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES AND/OR HEIRS OF ROBERT S. KAFKA and ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN NATURAL PERSON, AND, WHEN DESCRIBED AS SUCH, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, OR OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN PERSON WHO IS KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR IS NOT KNOWN TO BE EITHER DEAD OR ALIVE, AND ALL UNKNOWN TENANTS AND ALL OTHER CLAIMANTS UNDER ANY OF SUCH PARTIES. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following real property located in Orange County, Florida: Commence at the Southwest corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 30 East run North 01°13'00" West, 491.72 feet; thence North 88°37'58" East, 530.45 feet for a Point of Beginning: Thence run North 01°22'02" West, 20.00 feet; thence run North 88°37'58" East, 130.20 feet to a point on the arc of a curve concave Westerly, having a radius of 50.00 feet, and a central angle of 76°15'19" run along the arc of said curve for 66.55 feet, to a point on the arc of a curve concave Northeasterly; said curve having a radius of 50.00, and a central angle of 133°44'41" run along the arc of said curve for 116.71 feet; thence run North 01°22'02" West, 5.00 feet; thence South 88°37'06" West, 36.90 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to easements of record. Containing 7,110.5 Sq. Ft. or 0.163 Acres has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on R. Steven Ruta, Esquire, Barrett, Chapman & Ruta, P.A., 18 Wall Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone number: 407-839-6227, telecopier: 407-648 1190, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated June 28, 2018. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 310, Orlando, Florida 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. BABY TURK, DOB: 03/12/2018,
CASE NO.: 2018-DR-000456-O
SECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: BOBBY W. TURK a/k/a/ ROBERT TURK of Orlando, FL; Caucasian male, Approximately 47 years of age, legal father of the minor child born in Altamonte Springs, FL on 03/11/2018. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to ASHLEY FILIMON, P.A. whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave. Ste. 1150 Orlando, FL 32801, und file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these. documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 8/30/18. Dated 7/18/18, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Dhana Rodriguez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 11th day of July, 2018. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, P.A., afilimon@legalperson.com
, 37 N. Orange Ave. Suite 1150 Orlando, Florida 32801, 407-801-5022- Telephone, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Attorney for Petitioner.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY
Case No. 2018-CA-005165-O
SCOTT, JEFFREY DON Plaintiff vs. HEIRS OF JUDY ANN BARKER, HEIRS OF RUPERT JAMES WARR HEIRS OF EMMETT RAY WARR. REX WARR, JANICE SCOTT TYSON, HEIRS OF ROBERT EARL WARR, and RALPH EDWARD WARR. Defendants.
SUMMONS - TO HEIRS OF JUDY ANN BARKER , HEIRS OF RUPERT JAMES WARR, HEIRS OF EMMETT RAY WARR, REX WARR, JANICE SCOTT TYSON, HEIRS OF ROBERT EARL WARR, and RALPH EDWARD WARR Address Unknown. A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 425 N. ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Carlos J. Bonilla, Esq., R. Paul Roecker, Esq. ELP Global PLLC, 7901 Kingspointe, Parkway, Ste. 8, Orlando, FL 32819, carlos@elpglobal.com
, paul@elpglobal.com
If the party serving summons has designated e-mail address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate e-mail address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be served at the address on record at the clerk’s office. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) días, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificación, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. Una llamada telefónica no lo protegerá. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podría ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guía telefónica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparecencia a: Nombre y dirección de la parte que entrega la orden de comparecencia: Carlos J. Bonilla, Esq., R. Paul Roecker, Esq., ELP GLOBAL, 7901 Kingspointe Parkway, Ste 8, Orlando, FL 32819, carlos@elpglobal.com
, paul@elpglobal.com
. Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, están disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito *Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office+. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: 6/25/18, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/SHEA PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTER
CASE NO.: DP16-666
In the Interest of: A.I. DOB: 07/16/2003, A.I. DOB: 09/14/2006, P.I. DOB: 01/10/2009, C.I. DOB: 08/24/2012, minor children
NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)
TO: ANTONIO ISOM SR.
(FATHER) ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.I., born on July 16, 2003; A.I., born September 14, 2006; P.I., born January 10, 2009; and C.I., born August 24, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9:30a.m., before the Honorable Timothy Shea, Juvenile Division 3, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of June, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2380, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Clerk of the Circuit Court (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/SHEA,
CASE NO.: DP16-698
, IN THE INTEREST OF C. J. M. DOB: 08/31/2015, Minor Child.
NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
To: JAMES MARTIN
Last-known Address: 448 Bouchelle Drive, Apartment 301, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C. J. M., born on August 31, 2015.. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 20,2018 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Timothy Shea, Juvenile Division, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as said Cleark and the seal thereof this 27th day of June, 2018 This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03. CASE NO.: DP16-606
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN, T.F. DOB: 05/11/2009, A.N. DOB: 04/23/2014
NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA
To James Nelson Jr., address unknown
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Timothy Shea on August 28th, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of July, 2018. This summon has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 88796. Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, nancy.robak@myflfamilies.com. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT BY:/S/ DEPUTY CLERK (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ DAWSON, CASE NO.: DP17-211, IN THE INTEREST OF K. I. A. DOB: 10/15/2012, K. A. M. O. DOB: 01/08/2014, K. E. A. DOB: 03/03/2015, Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. To: Stephen Monts de Oca Address unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: K.I.A., born on October 15, 2012; K.A.M.O., born on January 8, 2014; and K.E.A., born March 3, 2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Daniel Dawson, Juvenile Division, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as said Cleark and the seal thereof this 10th day of July, 2018. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 3839 St. Valentine Way, Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Door Control Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Door Control Services
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/18/18
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on August 14th, 2018personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive Longwood, FL 32750 407-831-8373 commencing at approximately 10:00 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Sheri Davis Unit 327 (Unknown, Misc.), Khalilah Simpson Unit 329 (Twin bed dresser nightstand boxes household goods tv), Marshall Harris Unit 336 (1 bedroom set), Bruce Hoenig Unit 507 (Unknown, Misc.), Yasmin Nieves Torregrosa Unit 509 (Unknown, Misc.), Nicholas Caruso Unit 603 (Electronics, Amplifiers, Scrap Metal), Vanessa Simmons Unit 604 (Bed crib dressers sectional couch kitchen table and chairs toys boxes), Graciela Tiller Unit 605 (Boxes Suitcases Tools), Leslie Lynch Unit 607 (Household Goods), Melissa Kapuscinski Unit 2223 (Unknown, Misc.), Jamila Brooks Unit 2602 (Unknown, Misc.), Lakisha Yeldell Unit 2621 (Art Clothing Household Decor Household Goods Audio Equipment Vinyl Collection), Lakisha Yeldell Unit 2623 (Turntable Congo Drums Bongo Drums Percussion instruments TV wall art china cabinet).
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8 am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave-Clermont 8/8/18 3098 Valarie Williams 2056 Mark Nonsant 1136 Sheila Cashwell 3038 Sheila Cashwell 3178 Michael Burnside 2108 Eugene Vierra
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive-Ocoee 8/8/18 3110 Marietta Sala 1214 Hope Freeman 2312 Darrin Davis 3023 Mariette Sala 2111 Antioch Development Corporation 2460 Jezzica Lucia 3008 Marietta Sala 1724 John Pownell
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W-Haines City 8/8/18 F0613 Ashliegh Wilson F0672 Steve Redmond F0627 Laquanda Smith G0729 Evelyn/Peter Alicea/Pagan G0718 Martin Francis F0664 Detria White
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail-Orlando 8/8/18 1337 Ashley Schaffer 2094 Kechia Francis 1204 Nai’yma Smith 2134 Evelino Moreira 3241 Gregory Manigat 1027 Rosimar Guzman 2605 Kechia Francis 1248 Natalie Maldonado 3064 Wilfredo Molina 2082 Juanita Figueroa 3614 Linda Reinecke 2505 Hernan Cortes 3517 Arthur Lawson 3068 Shelley Bullard
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr-Orlando 8/8/18 843 Stevette Lasure 241 Jeffrey Buffington 731 Kimberly Butler 755 Maria Hernandez 213 Jeffrey Buffington 1138 Ashley Greene 1134 Vashti George 1038 John Reyes 314 Jose Correa 505 Kimberly BUTLER 675 John Prentice 550 Leah Mcqueary 567 Zenaida Arroyo 459 Anastasia Hackett 1011 Angel Suarez 950 Sonalis Clay 267 Gilberto Vazquez 208 Marsha Levitt
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 9, 2018 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D60 Larry Christian $399.71, U108 Jacqueline Castro $210.97, D02 Robert Leighton $326.81, C18 Michelle Bunce $236.71, L55 Denice Jackson $502.31, C56 Yolanda James $542.24, B12 Ashlie Ussrey $310.97
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1216 Davidson Tavernier $412.05, 1060 Nicole Burris $24.53, 1295 Mariandri Guzman $382.05, 1248 Yanli Broughton $682.70, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $313.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; E111 Michael Fakir $497.40, B121 Stephanie Sellier $678.38, C123 Olga Kornder $458.92
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 1081 Taneaka Grant $496.38, 2112 Sherral Mapps $325.64, 2042 Phoebe Johnson $384.23, 2172 David Creamer $544.43, 2326 Naima Wilkie $373.55, 1665 Jeniffer Rodriguez $272.09, 2160 Taneaka Grant $544.43, 1080 Alan Newman $435.16, 2310 Charlene Miles $485.64, 1417 Mystery Room $560.08, 1419 Danny Gomes $392.06
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A058 Syed Shariff $421.56, A041 Bernita Miller $453.36, E033 Jessica Cruz $327.98. C039 Syed Shariff $656.52
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1551 Sarice Fuentes $168.11, 1742 Carolyn Mercado $295.94, 1603 Kevin Mattina $480.35, 1752 Adeleye Odunsa Jones $295.94, 2412 Xavier Alvarez $357.48, 1542 Coty Huston $373.48, 1493 Lourdes Aponte $370.37, 1278 Tonya Mays $288.11, 5064 April Scwartz $427.58, 1244 John Saccone $161.96
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4179 Markyia smith $453.36, 1017 William Toler $277.36
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following date at 10:00 a.m. at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 11, 2018
3VWSF71K96M790241
2006 VOLKSWAGEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Vehicles sold “as is” and for parts only. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/ Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE FORSYTH - 2875 FORSYTH RD. WINTER PARK, FL 32792 - AT 10:00AM: #91-Dominick Francis Chiuchiolo; #259-Luis M Torres; #308-Elizier Torres; #525- Kings P Baptiste; #554-Nicholas Mark Palmieri
MICHIGAN MINI STORAGE - 200 W. MICHIGAN ST ORLANDO, FL 32806 - AT 10:30AM: #32- Christine Saintoire; #64-Back Booth AJWE LLC / Aaron Wright; #78-Darrelyn Bryant; #188-Ann Augustus
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE LAKE FAIRVIEW - 4252 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TR. ORLANDO FL 32804 - AT 11:00AM: - #141-Julias, Freddy Terencio; #232-Murphy, Lisa A; #606- Rey's Expert Services; Scherr, Ashley Nicole; Dixon Esposito, Sebastian; VIN# 1HGEM22982L034918 2002 BLK HONDA CIVIC EX COUPE; #611-Griffin, Tyree Gerard; #614-Whipple II, Mark; #618- Smith- Seabron, Cynthia Juanett; #808- McCrimmon, Cornelius Grant; #818-Thomas, Martin Luines; #854-Rivera, Elliot Guadarrama; #1000- Smith- Seabron, Cynthia Juanett
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE WEST - 4600 OLD WINTER GARDEN RD. ORLANDO FL 32811 AT 11:30AM: #10 , #471,#476 -Vince Delrenard Brown ; #73 -Tanisha Deanne Bankston; #127- Angelita Ann Martinez; #139 -Jacquelyn Denise McCree; #162- Lesondra Denise Denmark; #185 - Jennifer Jean-Baptiste; #206- Georgie Mae Carnegie; #218- Isaac James Carnegie; #263 - Charles Orlanzo Penerton; #303- Jennifer Jennell Yon; #316- Timothy Wayne Broyles; #359- Joseph Kevans; #387- Luiz Jose Antonio Filho; #406- Audrey Renese Denmark; #425- Patricia Ann King; #510- Kadeem Jamal Cooper; #553-Patricia Ann King.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on August 6, 2018 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. 2005 INFI
JNKCV54EX5M412331
2014 HYUN
KMHDH4AHXEU148870
2008 HOND
2HGFG21588H705147
2005 CHRY
2C4GP44RX5R154948
2010 BMW
WBANU5C59AC364574
2006 CHRY
2C3KA53G36H331952
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 17th, 2018 2:00 p.m. at the
Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #B112-Tables & Chairs, #C104- Households, #1178-Househols, #2072-Bed, #2104- Furniture, #A119- Households, #2089- Households, #G223-Households, #E212-Furniture, #2044- Households, #M310- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 10, 2018 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTRW07L31KE11999 2001/Ford
5LMEU88H45ZJ19426 2005/Linc
19UUA56673A020687 2003/Acur
JN1CA21D6VT214183 1997/Niss
1FAFP53U31A215620 2001//Ford
1P3EJ46C6WN215387 1998/Plym
JN8AR07S6XW388235 1999/Niss
1Y1SK5288XZ416253 1999/Chev
1GNDS13S172100046 2007/Chev
1J4GL58K02W241902 2002/Jeep
1GNDX03E04D174922 2004/Chev
3LNHM26T87R668980 2007/Linc
1HGCG6678XA064700 1999/Hond
1FTCR14U7PPB29134 1993/Ford
1G1AL58FX87170878 2008/Chev
JNKBV61E18M220452 2008/Infi
1A4GP45R16B671404 2006/Chry
3N1BC1CP8BL498231 2011/Niss
1HGCP2F34CA116954 2012/Hond
1J4FA49S44P795709 2004/Jeep
JA3AJ26E22U012872 2002/Mits
4A3AA46G83E061937 2003/Mits
2B4FP25B5YR543550 2000/Dodg
5N1BV28U74N329456 2004/Niss
5TBKT441X4S449952 2004/Toyt
1FMDU32P1VZB33933 1997/Ford
WDBJF55FXVJ034685 1997/Merz
1FMDU34X3PUB08559 1993/Ford
1C3LC55R78N673475 2008/Chry
1G11B5SL8EF183096 2014/Chev
1G1ND52F24M652599 2004/Chev
JN8AE2KPXB9000862 2011/Niss
JH2PC35084M500445 2004/Hond
4T1CE38P76U744791 2006/Toyt
1FADP3K26GL339115 2016/Ford
1FMZU63EX2UA49719 2002/Ford
5YFBURHE2JP796288 2018/Toyt
5TDZK3DC4GS717998 2016/Toyt
3MYDLBYV5JY320296 2018/Toyt
3N1AB7APXJY202213 2018/Niss.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1979 Harley
VIN# 2F49029H9
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG16511A056530
1998 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K3WU258945
1997 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA3AY26A4VU005287
2001 Hyundai
VIN# KMHDN45D01U202879
2012 Audi
VIIN# WAUEFAFL5CA118679
1993 Infiniti
VIN# JNKNG01D8RM251517
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D4GP25RX6B619766
2001 Ford
VIN# 1FTYR10E01PB40312
2004 Hyundai
VIN# KMHWF35H64A959391
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 8, 2018 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1G3HN52K4W4865569
1998 OLDS
1N4AL2APXCN429128
2012 NISS
2FMDK38C88BA07232
2005 Civic
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 3, 2018, 238 N Cottage Hill Road, Orlando, FL 32805
All Auto Towing, INC.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
KENLAR SUPATRAC
18 FT VESSEL
HULL # XKB012161788
SUPRA BOAT TRAILER (RED)
TAG# X7699
WORK TABLE 10 X 8
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 17th, 2018, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on August 13, 2018 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL 32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2007 PONT
VIN# 2G2WP552271126165
LIEN AMT. $3,774.15