Legal Public Notices 7/25 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDACASE NO.: 2018-CA-001837-OFREDERICK A. RAFFA, and JEAN B. RAFFA, his wife, Plaintiffs, vs. ROBERT EAGAN, as the Personal Representative of THE ESTATE OF ROBERT S. KAFKA a/k/a ROBERT KAFKA; THE UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES AND/OR HEIRS OF ROBERT S. KAFKA; and any known or unknown natural person, and, when described as such, the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under, or against any known or unknown person who is known to be dead or is not known to be either dead or alive, and all unknown tenants and all other claimants under any of such parties, Defendants.- TO: THE UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES AND/OR HEIRS OF ROBERT S. KAFKA and ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN NATURAL PERSON, AND, WHEN DESCRIBED AS SUCH, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, OR OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN PERSON WHO IS KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR IS NOT KNOWN TO BE EITHER DEAD OR ALIVE, AND ALL UNKNOWN TENANTS AND ALL OTHER CLAIMANTS UNDER ANY OF SUCH PARTIES. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following real property located in Orange County, Florida: Commence at the Southwest corner of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 30 East run North 01°13'00" West, 491.72 feet; thence North 88°37'58" East, 530.45 feet for a Point of Beginning: Thence run North 01°22'02" West, 20.00 feet; thence run North 88°37'58" East, 130.20 feet to a point on the arc of a curve concave Westerly, having a radius of 50.00 feet, and a central angle of 76°15'19" run along the arc of said curve for 66.55 feet, to a point on the arc of a curve concave Northeasterly; said curve having a radius of 50.00, and a central angle of 133°44'41" run along the arc of said curve for 116.71 feet; thence run North 01°22'02" West, 5.00 feet; thence South 88°37'06" West, 36.90 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to easements of record. Containing 7,110.5 Sq. Ft. or 0.163 Acres has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on R. Steven Ruta, Esquire, Barrett, Chapman & Ruta, P.A., 18 Wall Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone number: 407-839-6227, telecopier: 407-648 1190, on or before 30 days from the first date of publication and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated June 28, 2018. Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 310, Orlando, Florida 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. BABY TURK, DOB: 03/12/2018,CASE NO.: 2018-DR-000456-OSECOND AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTO: BOBBY W. TURK a/k/a/ ROBERT TURK of Orlando, FL; Caucasian male, Approximately 47 years of age, legal father of the minor child born in Altamonte Springs, FL on 03/11/2018. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to ASHLEY FILIMON, P.A. whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave. Ste. 1150 Orlando, FL 32801, und file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these. documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 8/30/18. Dated 7/18/18, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Dhana Rodriguez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 11th day of July, 2018. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, P.A., afilimon@legalperson.com , 37 N. Orange Ave. Suite 1150 Orlando, Florida 32801, 407-801-5022- Telephone, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Attorney for Petitioner.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTYCase No. 2018-CA-005165-OSCOTT, JEFFREY DON Plaintiff vs. HEIRS OF JUDY ANN BARKER, HEIRS OF RUPERT JAMES WARR HEIRS OF EMMETT RAY WARR. REX WARR, JANICE SCOTT TYSON, HEIRS OF ROBERT EARL WARR, and RALPH EDWARD WARR. Defendants.SUMMONS - TO HEIRS OF JUDY ANN BARKER , HEIRS OF RUPERT JAMES WARR, HEIRS OF EMMETT RAY WARR, REX WARR, JANICE SCOTT TYSON, HEIRS OF ROBERT EARL WARR, and RALPH EDWARD WARR Address Unknown. A lawsuit has been filed against you. You have 20 calendar days after this summons is served on you to file a written response to the attached complaint/petition with the clerk of this circuit court, located at: 425 N. ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you do not file your written response on time, you may lose the case, and your wages, money, and property may be taken thereafter without further warning from the Court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). If you choose to file a written response yourself, at the same time you file your written response to the Court, you must also serve a copy of your written response on the party serving this summons at: Carlos J. Bonilla, Esq., R. Paul Roecker, Esq. ELP Global PLLC, 7901 Kingspointe, Parkway, Ste. 8, Orlando, FL 32819, carlos@elpglobal.com paul@elpglobal.com If the party serving summons has designated e-mail address(es) for service or is represented by an attorney, you may designate e-mail address(es) for service by or on you. Service must be in accordance with Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.516. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents, upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be served at the address on record at the clerk’s office. IMPORTANTE Usted ha sido demandado legalmente. Tiene veinte (20) días, contados a partir del recibo de esta notificación, para contestar la demanda adjunta, por escrito, y presentarla ante este tribunal. Localizado en 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. Una llamada telefónica no lo protegerá. Si usted desea que el tribunal considere su defensa, debe presentar su respuesta por escrito, incluyendo el numero del caso y los nombres de las partes interesadas. Si usted no contesta la demanda a tiempo, pudiese perder el caso y podría ser despojado de sus ingresos y propiedades, o privado de sus derechos, sin previo aviso del tribunal. Existen otros requisitos legales. Si lo desea, usted puede consultar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a una de las oficinas de asistencia legal que aparecen en la guía telefónica. Si desea responder a la demanda por su cuenta, al mismo tiempo en que presente su respuesta ante el tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o entregar una copia de su respuesta a la persona denominada abajo. Si usted elige presentar personalmente una respuesta por escrito, en el mismo momento que usted presente su respuesta por escrito al Tribunal, usted debe enviar por correo o llevar una copia de su respuesta por escrito a la parte entregando esta orden de comparecencia a: Nombre y dirección de la parte que entrega la orden de comparecencia: Carlos J. Bonilla, Esq., R. Paul Roecker, Esq., ELP GLOBAL, 7901 Kingspointe Parkway, Ste 8, Orlando, FL 32819, carlos@elpglobal.com paul@elpglobal.com . Copias de todos los documentos judiciales de este caso, incluyendo las ordenes, están disponibles en la oficina del Secretario de Juzgado del Circuito *Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office+. Estos documentos pueden ser revisados a su solicitud. THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO EACH SHERIFF OF THE STATE: You are commanded to serve this summons and a copy of the complaint in this lawsuit on the above-named person. DATED: 6/25/18, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (SEAL)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/SHEA PINE HILLS SERVICE CENTERIn the Interest of: A.I. DOB: 07/16/2003, A.I. DOB: 09/14/2006, P.I. DOB: 01/10/2009, C.I. DOB: 08/24/2012, minor childrenNOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS)TO:(FATHER) ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.I., born on July 16, 2003; A.I., born September 14, 2006; P.I., born January 10, 2009; and C.I., born August 24, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9:30a.m., before the Honorable Timothy Shea, Juvenile Division 3, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of June, 2018. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32811, 407-563-2380, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com , By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Clerk of the Circuit Court (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/SHEA,, IN THE INTEREST OF C. J. M. DOB: 08/31/2015, Minor Child.NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSTo:Last-known Address: 448 Bouchelle Drive, Apartment 301, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: C. J. M., born on August 31, 2015.. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 20,2018 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Timothy Shea, Juvenile Division, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as said Cleark and the seal thereof this 27th day of June, 2018 This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.