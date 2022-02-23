Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Concert Announcements

Funk Fest Orlando promises Mary J Blige and No Limit Soldiers at the Fairgrounds this summer

Posted By on Wed, Feb 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge Mary J Blige - PHOTO COURTESY MARY J BLIGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Mary J Blige/Facebook
  • Mary J Blige

Orlando Funk Fest will return to Orlando's Central Florida Fairgrounds for the first time in a couple of years with a stacked lineup of R&B and rap hitmakers.

Confirmed to perform so far are Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Raheem DeVaughn, and a No Limit Reunion promising that Master P, Mystikal, Silk the Shocker and Mia X will all share the stage once again.



The Funk Fest concert series/package tour has been a longtime staple of outdoor entertainment here in Orlando, with well over 15 years of events. This year's Funk Fests will happen in Louisville and Orlando only as of this writing.

Funk Fest takes place from Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets and weekend packages are available now through Funk Fest.



