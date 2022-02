Orlando City SC shares first look at new sunshine-inspired uniforms

click to enlarge Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC is in the midst of its second or third sea change. The MLS team was recently acquired by the similarly purple-prone Wilf family after nine years with Flávio Augusto da Silva in the executive suite.The Wilfs are taking the opportunity to refresh the franchise with the first major shift away from the all-over purple look that Orlando has worn since before their jump to Major League Soccer. The "Sunshine Kit" is a special alternate uniform that gradually moves from dark purple to bright yellow, evoking a sunrise (or sunset, depending on how the team does this year).In the past, even Orlando's alternate jerseys have been relatively safe. The boldest one in memory came last year with their blue camo, recycled plastic kits . The Sunshine look is not another monochrome shirt or loud pattern alternate. It looks like something a fan might want to wear outside of Exploria Stadium."We’re excited to unveil a new, bold look for Orlando City to sport during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The state of Florida is famous for many things, but perhaps none more so than its sunshine and colorful horizons,” Orlando City SC SVP of Brand and Marketing Pedro Araujo said in a press release. “We can’t wait for the team to represent and carry all of Central Florida with them when they wear this kit."