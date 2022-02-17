Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Vegan restaurant Plantees will take over former laundry space next to Will's Pub in Mills 50

Posted By on Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY PLANTEES/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Plantees/Instagram

A new vegan restaurant concept, Plantees, is on track to open in a very familiar former Mills 50 nightlife space in the near future.

Plantees, a brand new "100% plant-based" burgers and shakes emporium, is taking over a revamped version of the old "Dirty Laundry" space (1030 N. Mills Ave.) adjoining Will's Pub on Mills — once a hosting site for outdoors events as varied as Orlando Zine Fest, Mayhem on Mills wrestling, Will's A Faire and Southern Fried Sunday. Not to mention a brief tenure as a Will's-operated restaurant-ish extension early in the pandemic.



(For clarity's sake, the "Dirty Laundry" name lives on as the outdoor patio/stage area behind Will's Pub and Lil Indies. Dirty Laundry 2.0 is currently home to the Laundry Sessions concert series and other one-off events.)

The property has been fenced off for many months now, but Romi Mawardi of Team Market Group — one of the partners in the new space — posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram account earlier this week, showing off the revamped space. They've been industrious, let's just say that. The video snippets reveal a hybrid indoor/outdoor space with picnic-table style seating and its own parking area. Almost unrecognizable save for the murals on the adjoining wall to the Will's complex.

Mawardi and his brother Keith — the brains behind Mather’s Social Gathering and the Robinson Room — purchased this property through their various companies last year according to Bungalower, with the original concept set to be “Burny’s Hot and Greasy Pies.” Plans changed obviously.

An opening date for Plantees is currently slated for this spring.




Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

