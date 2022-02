Vegan restaurant Plantees will take over former laundry space next to Will's Pub in Mills 50

click image Photo courtesy Plantees/Instagram

A new vegan restaurant concept, Plantees, is on track to open in afamiliar former Mills 50 nightlife space in the near future. Plantees , a brand new "100% plant-based" burgers and shakes emporium, is taking over a revamped version of the old "Dirty Laundry" space ( 1030 N. Mills Ave. ) adjoining Will's Pub on Mills — once a hosting site for outdoors events as varied as Orlando Zine Fest, Mayhem on Mills wrestling, Will's A Faire and Southern Fried Sunday. Not to mention a brief tenure as a Will's-operated restaurant-ish extension early in the pandemic.(For clarity's sake, the "Dirty Laundry" name lives on as the outdoor patio/stage area behind Will's Pub and Lil Indies. Dirty Laundry 2.0 is currently home to the Laundry Sessions concert series and other one-off events.)The property has been fenced off for many months now, but Romi Mawardi of Team Market Group — one of the partners in the new space — posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram account earlier this week, showing off the revamped space. They've been industrious, let's just say that. The video snippets reveal a hybrid indoor/outdoor space with picnic-table style seating and its own parking area. Almost unrecognizable save for the murals on the adjoining wall to the Will's complex.Mawardi and his brother Keith — the brains behind Mather’s Social Gathering and the Robinson Room — purchased this property through their various companies last year according to Bungalower , with the original concept set to be “Burny’s Hot and Greasy Pies.” Plans changed obviously.An opening date for Plantees is currently slated for this spring.