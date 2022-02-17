Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Gist

Let's hope UCF students attempting to set omelet-flipping world record won't crack under pressure

Posted By on Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM

There's one rule when setting an egg-flipping record: you can't crack under pressure.

Not that there's much pressure on at the omelet flip contest at the University of Central Florida. Flippers will be looking to set a world record on Feb 23 for the highest egg flip. That record currently does not exist.



Zero Egg, a new plant-based egg alternative, is sponsoring the content. The contest will be on at the campus’ Greek Park Drive on Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with the University of Central Florida and the fact that together, we can draw more attention to the health and sustainable beneﬁts of plant-based food for young people,” Zero Egg CEO Liron Nimrodi said in a press release.

Eggs are involved in more world records than you might think. A man carried 735 eggs on his hat in October 2021, which the Guinness World Records shared through video. There is also a record for most eggs cracked in one minute with one hand, which is 32 eggs. Omelet flippers looking to set a record can be found on YouTube, but there is no official world record contest for the highest flip.

Open to all students, the contest will be documented on video. If a world record is set, Zero Egg officials will send the results to world records authority. There will be prizes for the top five winners, and free breakfast sandwiches for students and faculty.



