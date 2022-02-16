Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes & Monsters'

click to enlarge screengrab from New York Times front page , Feb. 16, 2022

If you're going to get scooped, it eases the blow somewhat for it to be the New York Times that does it.

Brett Sokol of the Times published a report today that openly questions the veracity of the 25 Basquiat works hanging in the Orlando Museum of Art's just-opened show Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection. The exhibition consists of "never before seen" works by Basquiat, and it's been positioned as a staggering coup by OMA and its new director, Dr. Aaron De Groft.

Orlando Weekly received a tip in the weeks leading up to the opening of Heroes & Monsters that questions were being asked about the provenance of the pieces. Our tipster claimed that a gag order had been handed down to staff by museum higher-ups and that computers had been seized from the museum by the FBI.

We ourselves experienced much difficulty in obtaining press materials for the show, something that had never been a problem before with OMA. Perhaps it was unrelated, but in combination with the rumors, it made us wonder.

And of course, the story is too good to be true: a cache of forgotten Basquiat works found in an abandoned storage locker, from a year the artist was at the height of his powers. As Kyle Eagle says in his feature on the show opening, "This is the art world's equivalent of going to Vegas having never played poker and being dealt a royal flush."

He was referring to Mumford having purchased the work for $5,000, but it goes for OMA as well. There's something almost cinematic about these pieces' discovery, but, Sokol writes, "De Groft bristle[s] at such skepticism. 'My reputation is at stake as well,' he said in an interview. 'And I’ve absolutely no doubt these are Basquiats.' Beyond his own trained eye — he has a Ph.D. in art history from Florida State University — he cited a battery of reports commissioned by the artworks’ current owners."

Besides the conflicting reports referenced in the NYT story, there are many possible shades of gray here — it's not simply a matter of A: They're 100% real, or B: They're fraudulent. The art could be real, but the provenance is sketchy. To my admittedly untrained eye, they look like studio detritus: preliminary sketches for larger works or random doodles, possibly made by the artist, or possibly by his friends who were hanging out there. The fact that he was in Los Angeles with Toxic, Rammellzee and other creatives supports this; the materials (cardboard boxes, sometimes both sides) also supports this.

But even if Basquiat's hand did make these marks, or some of these marks, does that make "Untitled (Face with Orange Halo)" the artistic equivalent of, say, "Notary"? See both below:

click image "Notary," 1982. Jean-Michel Basquiat. Acryclic, crayon, paintstick, collage silkscreen on canvas. © Jen-Michel Basquiat / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, private collection.

click to enlarge From "Heroes & Monsters": "Untitled (Face with Orange Halo)," 1982. Oilstick and acrylic paint on cardboard, 10 x 7 in. MJL Family Trust, LLC

It will not surprise you to learn that we have received no comment from the museum as yet, but when they do release a statement, we'll add it to this article. There's no doubt that will be much more to come in this developing story.