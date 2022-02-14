Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 14, 2022

The Gist

Kevin Hart plays Amway Center on first tour in four years

Posted By on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM

Kevin Hart will play Orlando's Amway Center in September. - PHOTO VIA KEVIN HART/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kevin Hart/Facebook
  • Kevin Hart will play Orlando's Amway Center in September.

Former superstar comedian and current top-billed actor K evin Hart hasn't been out on tour in a while. Between the pandemic and Hart's movie career, it's been four years since the one-time road warrior toured the big rooms that he regularly filled. That's all set to change this summer when Hart heads out on the "Reality Check" tour, stopping by the Amway Center as part of a September stint in Florida.

Hart will play the home of the Orlando Magic on September 16, in between sets at Tampa's Amalie Arena and Miami's FTX Arena.



"I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest," Hart shared in a press release.

The performance will be phone-free, as Hart is asking audience members to lock their mobile devices in Yondr pouches. Anyone caught using their phone in the venue will be escorted out by security.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 17th at 10 p.m. ET.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld continues to expand with $3.4 billion buyout bid of Cedar Fair Read More

  2. Sixty years ago, Winter Park's mall was a retail revelation. A revamp looks to make it a 'mall of the future' again Read More

  3. The Scottish Highland Festival returns to Mount Dora on Feb. 19 Read More

  4. Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple skull fractures, raises questions Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes out against House proposal to punish school districts who violated mask mandates Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation