Experience the works of horror master Thomas Ligotti brought to life at Orlando's Abbey this spring

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking

Orlando venue the Abbey will be ground zero for fans of adventurous literature and music in May with an evening themed around the writings of modern horror master Thomas Ligotti.Dubbed "Gas Station Carnivals," the evening will feature readings of Ligotti's work courtesy of New Orleans author Jon Padgett, accompanied by a live score courtesy of composer-filmmaker Chris Bozzone. The reading will essentially bring to life Cadabra Records' vinyl releases of performances of Ligotti's work by Padgett and Bozzone — they're not going in cold, is what we're saying.The program for the evening will feature readings of "Gas Station Carnivals," "I Have a Special Plan for This World" (originally a collaboration with Current 93), "This Degenerate Little Town" (also a Current 93 collab) and "The Red Tower."Opening the night is Tampa post-gaze band Push Button Press. Gas Station Carnivals happens on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite . This event is a one-off and will only happen in Orlando.