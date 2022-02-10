Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 10, 2022

The Heard

Experience the works of horror master Thomas Ligotti brought to life at Orlando's Abbey this spring

Posted By on Thu, Feb 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ENDOXA BOOKING
  • Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking

Orlando venue the Abbey will be ground zero for fans of adventurous literature and music in May with an evening themed around the writings of modern horror master Thomas Ligotti.

Dubbed "Gas Station Carnivals," the evening will feature readings of Ligotti's work courtesy of New Orleans author Jon Padgett, accompanied by a live score courtesy of composer-filmmaker Chris Bozzone. The reading will essentially bring to life Cadabra Records' vinyl releases of performances of Ligotti's work by Padgett and Bozzone  — they're not going in cold, is what we're saying.



The program for the evening will feature readings of "Gas Station Carnivals," "I Have a Special Plan for This World" (originally a collaboration with Current 93), "This Degenerate Little Town" (also a Current 93 collab) and "The Red Tower."

Opening the night is Tampa post-gaze band Push Button Press.

Gas Station Carnivals happens on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. This event is a one-off and will only happen in Orlando.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Appeals court says 'Stand Your Ground' law doesn't apply to former Florida cop Read More

  2. President Joe Biden calls Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'hateful,' pledges support for LGBT community Read More

  3. After a couple years off, Dropkick Murphys are bringing their St. Patrick's Day tour to Orlando in March Read More

  4. Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room ruled an accident caused by 'blunt head trauma' Read More

  5. Sanford firefighter who took part in Jan. 6 riots sentenced to probation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation