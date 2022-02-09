Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The Heard

After a couple years off, Dropkick Murphys are bringing their St. Patrick's Day tour to Orlando in March

Like clockwork, Dropkick Murphys are heading out on a St. Patrick's Day-themed tour of the United States in March, and Orlando is one of the stops.

The venerable Celt-punk band have scheduled a one-month trek that includes three Florida stops, with the first in Orlando. We hate to pop anyone's Guinness-filled balloons, but the band will be in *ahem* Boston on the actual St. Patrick's Day. Consider this pregaming.



The last couple of years have seen the Murphys take their traditional St. Patrick's Day shows into the livestream realms, but they are returning this year to IRL stages. Expect songs from new album Turn Up That Dial to figure heavily in the setlist.

Dropkick Murphys headline the House of Blues on Sunday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Live Nation.



