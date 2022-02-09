Wednesday, February 9, 2022
After a couple years off, Dropkick Murphys are bringing their St. Patrick's Day tour to Orlando in March
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM
click image
- Photo courtesy Dropkick Murphys/Instagram
Like clockwork, Dropkick Murphys are heading out on a St. Patrick's Day-themed tour of the United States in March, and Orlando is one of the stops.
The venerable Celt-punk band have scheduled a one-month trek that includes three Florida stops, with the first in Orlando. We hate to pop anyone's Guinness-filled balloons, but the band will be in *ahem*
Boston on the actual St. Patrick's Day. Consider this pregaming.
The last couple of years have seen the Murphys take their traditional St. Patrick's Day shows into the livestream realms, but they are returning this year to IRL stages. Expect songs from new album Turn Up That Dial
to figure heavily in the setlist.
Dropkick Murphys headline the House of Blues
on Sunday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Live Nation
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Dropkick Murphys, Punk, Irish, Concert, Tour, Music, Show. Orllando, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.