Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Heard

Incendiary rap duo Ho99o9 plot live return to Orlando this spring

Posted By on Tue, Feb 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM

click image Ho9909 live in Orlando in 2018 - PHTOO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Phtoo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Ho9909 live in Orlando in 2018

Punk-rap firestarters Ho9909 on Tuesday announced a comeback tour set for this spring, with a long-awaited return to Orlando in the mix.

Ho99o9 sets out in April for a coast-to-coast North American tour. There's an Orlando show on the books for early May. This will mark Ho99o9's first show in the City Beautiful since 2018 at the now0defunct Blackstar. Previous to that, Ho99o9 would regularly terrorize Orlando stages, particularly during an infamous pop-up show at the (also defunct) Spacebar in 2016.



The duo of Yeti Bones and theOGM are readying their second album, produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker, for a springtime release. The band just a couple of weeks ago released the first track from the album, the dense electro-industrial sprint "Battery Not Included."

Ho99o9 headline the Henao Contemporary Center on May 7 with N8NOFACE. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three Neo-Nazis arrested in connection with Orlando rally Read More

  2. Florida Department of Health appeals judge's order asking them to explain why they stopped releasing COVID-19 data daily Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses controversial 'don't say gay' bill for public schools Read More

  4. Controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to get second confirmation hearing Read More

  5. NBA player, current conservative star Enes Kanter Freedom announced as speaker at CPAC Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation