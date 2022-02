click image Phtoo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Ho9909 live in Orlando in 2018

Punk-rap firestarters Ho9909 on Tuesday announced a comeback tour set for this spring, with a long-awaited return to Orlando in the mix.Ho99o9 sets out in April for a coast-to-coast North American tour. There's an Orlando show on the books for early May. This will mark Ho99o9's first show in the City Beautiful since 2018 at the now0defunct Blackstar. Previous to that, Ho99o9 would regularly terrorize Orlando stages, particularly during an infamous pop-up show at the (also defunct) Spacebar in 2016.The duo of Yeti Bones and theOGM are readying their second album, produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker, for a springtime release. The band just a couple of weeks ago released the first track from the album, the dense electro-industrial sprint " Battery Not Included ."Ho99o9 headline the Henao Contemporary Center on May 7 with N8NOFACE. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11.