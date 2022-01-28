Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 28, 2022

The Heard

Orlando musician Beth McKee and her Swamp Sistas are throwing a 'Cosmic Conjunction Funktion' in March

Posted By on Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM

click image PHOTO BY MIKE DUNN, COURTESY BETH MCKEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Mike Dunn, Courtesy Beth McKee/Facebook

Local musician and leader of the Swamp Sistas performance collective Beth McKee has announced a comeback event for both her and her fellow musical travelers. Their 'Cosmic Conjunction Funktion' will be an all-dayer set for March.

The Funktion, happening at Will's Pub in mid-March, promises a day full of performances, open jams on comedy happening on three stages, as well as artisans, artists, food vendors and community organizations all tabling.



Confirmed performers include: Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band, Kristin Warren and Creek, Kaleigh Baker & Taylor Galbraith (as Cockatwo Freakout), Subject to Change Improv, Mila Belle, Mad Transit, Hannah Harber, Shine, Rachel Decker & George Dimitrov, Swamp Roots Troop, Amy Robbins, Ka Malinalli, Renee Arozqueta, Jeannine Gage, Kayonne Riley, Liz Nash and Arielle D’Ornellas.

Cosmic Conjunction Funktion happens on Sunday, March 13 starting at 4 p.m. at Will's Tickets are already available via Ticketweb.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elon Musk launched a rocket from Central Florida seven years ago. It's about to collide with the moon. Read More

  2. Orlando may soon be home to one of the most famous arts collectives in the world Read More

  3. Former president, current Florida Man Donald Trump is planning a massive housing development in Miami Read More

  4. Marco Rubio tried to ding Val Demings for not supporting the police enough Read More

  5. Universal Studios' parent company says Epic Universe will open in 2025 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation