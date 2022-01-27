Universal Studios' parent company says Epic Universe will open in 2025

Thursday, January 27, 2022
NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast, announced today that the new Epic Universe theme park is set to open by the summer of 2025 in Orlando.
The announcement was made by Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. Comcast’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts also announced that Universal Orlando had “ the best quarter in the company’s history for any quarter.”
From those earnings, NBC Universal plans to invest about $1 billion on capital expenditures for the theme park.
After construction was paused for nearly a year, Epic Universe is “full steam ahead” according to Shell.
The 110-acre theme park will include Super Nintendo World, extensive fountains, a direct park access celestial-themed hotel and many other features yet to be announced.
