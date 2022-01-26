Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The Gist

Jukebox musical 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations' dances smoothly through the years

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" runs Jan. 25–30 - COURTESY PHOTO
  • courtesy photo
  • "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" runs Jan. 25–30
Over the past couple of decades, dozens of jukebox musicals mining the biographies of popular pop groups have made their way to Broadway, but few have equaled Jersey Boys, the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons show that set the standard for the genre. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations reteams Jersey Boys director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo to work the same magic with Motown’s No. 1-selling group, and nearly succeeds thanks to peerless stagecraft and a powerhouse cast.

Marcus Paul James anchors the national national touring cast of Ain’t Too Proud as Temptations founder Otis Williams. His memoir, narrating the quintet’s rise from Detroit’s streets to global superstardom, formed the basis of Dominique Morisseau’s book for this musical. Along the way the show checkmarks many of the same plot points as Jersey Boys: youthful scrapes with the law; early acclaim, followed by artistic battles — in this case, with legendary producer Berry Gordy (Michael Andreaus — and a second-act tragedy leading to an elegiac ending. There’s even a supporting character with his own distinctive voice who became a star in their own right — here Smokey Robinson (Lawrence Dandridge), rather than Joe Pesci.



Event Details "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 29, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 30, 1 & 6:30 p.m.
Price: $55-$130
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map
The difference is that while Jersey Boys gave each of its four founders their full due, the Temptations’ ever-changing roster means only a few of its members — chiefly the dynamic Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the egomaniacal David Ruffin — make much impact, and women are essentially invisible, aside than Williams’ long-suffering ex-wife Josephine (Najah Hetsberger). Ain’t Too Proud also attempts to provide insight into the origins of some of the group’s biggest hits as well as some near-misses (the group recorded “War” before Edwin Starr’s famous version, and didn’t want to record “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”), along with historical context about an explosive era in the Civil Rights Movement. The resulting script is inevitably superficial, and doesn’t really engage emotionally until its final moments.

But those flaws barely register as long as Ain’t Too Proud remains in motion, and McAnuff’s signature cinematic seamlessness imbues nearly every second of the show with hypnotically kinetic energy. Driven by Harold Wheeler’s full-bodied orchestrations of Motown’s best-loved classics — from the titular song and “Baby Love” to “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” and “You Can’t Hurry Love” — the cast smoothly grooves in perfect sync through every showstopper and scene change. Even the microphones and urinals dance on and off stage. Robert Brill’s minimalist scenic design consists of little more than a moving theater marquee, but Howell Binkley’s laser-focused lighting and Peter Nigrini’s monochromatic projections craft striking stage images that emphasize the singers’ iconic silhouettes.

Although it might not achieve the same heights as its creative team’s previous triumph, Ain’t Too Proud is guaranteed to send Orlando audiences out of the Dr. Phillips Center singing, heading home ready to dig that old vinyl copy of “My Girl” out of storage.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando may soon be home to one of the most famous arts collectives in the world Read More

  2. Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive Read More

  3. Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February Read More

  4. Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis left in the lurch after FDA revokes authorization of COVID-19 antibody treatments Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation