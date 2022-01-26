Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The Gist

Former president, current Florida Man Donald Trump is planning a massive housing development in Miami

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge VIA MIKE LICHT, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • via Mike Licht, Flickr Creative Commons

While criminal cases continue against the once-grand business empire, The Trump Organization announced its most ambitious project since Donald J. Trump’s impeachment-studded one-term presidency.

Now residing at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, former president Trump is familiar with the construction boom the state has seen in recent months. Trump is looking to cash in on this with a major overhaul to his Doral resort. Like other Trump-branded properties, Doral has struggled to remain popular, with its branding now more closely associated with white nationalists than luxury.



In a statement announcing the expansion of the Doral resort, Donald Trump stated it would include 2,300 luxury residences along with expanded commercial facilities. The announcement also featured the official seal of the President of the United States, and the statement was issued via his office of the former president. Trump claims the project is “perhaps the most exciting development in the Country.”


click image IMAGE VIA TWITTER | REALLIZUSA
  • Image via Twitter | RealLizUSA

Documents filed with the FAA, first reported on by The Next Miami, point to up to four towers, each 443 feet tall.

South Florida already has multiple Trump-branded luxury residential towers, built by Michael Dezer, the eccentric South Florida billionaire behind I-Drive’s Dezerland attraction. It’s unclear if Dezer’s company will be working with Trump on this latest project, but in an interview last spring, Michael’s son Gil Dezer said he had no regrets working with Trump and “agreed with a lot, almost all of his policies.”

Located in an industrial area filled with warehouses near Miami International Airport, the Doral resort has struggled to remain relevant, losing a major PGA tournament to Mexico in 2016. News of the move was broken by Trump during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. It was at one point to host the G7 Summit but those plans were canceled after backlash.

Last year, Eric Trump floated the idea of the resort being turned into a casino, something that would require the support of Florida politicians and a change in state statutes.

Purchased out of bankruptcy in 2012, Trump has spent millions on the Doral resort, but as the focus in Trump world shifted to D.C., it has played second fiddle to other Trump properties, such as Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s D.C. hotel. The latter is soon to be sold off and rebranded, removing any mention of Trump. Doral is facing its own crisis with millions in loans, guaranteed personally by Trump, soon to come due.

For now, all we have is more promises of grandiose plans and sinking feeling that Miami may soon be home to 2,300 more Trump supporters. No timeline or other details on new residences was shared.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive Read More

  3. Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February Read More

  4. Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis left in the lurch after FDA revokes authorization of COVID-19 antibody treatments Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation