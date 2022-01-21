Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Friday, January 21, 2022

The Heard

Sanford Jazz Ensemble to play hits from Frankie Lymon, The Shirelles at Black History Month concert

Posted By on Fri, Jan 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE RITZ THEATER SANFORD/WEBSITE
  • Photo via The Ritz Theater Sanford/Website

Kick-off Black History Month with a jazz concert by the Sanford Jazz Ensemble.

On Feb. 6, the ensemble will play its first performance of 2022, pulling selections from the early history of R&B and rock & roll.



Guests will be able to hear takes on songs from The Beatles, Jay & the Americans, The Drifters, Frankie Lymon, The Chantells, Billy Haley & His Comets, The Shirelles, and other beloved artists.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Ritz Theater Sanford website.

Location Details Ritz Theater/Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
201 S. Magnolia Ave.
Sanford, FL
407-321-8111
Theater, Performance Space, Dance and Gallery
Map




