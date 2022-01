A record number of manatees have arrived at Blue Spring State Park (and you can watch them live)

Latest Manatee Update from Blue Spring!

The river temp was 59F (15C) and the park counted 663 manatees - a new record!

Adoptees seen were Aqua, Gator, Howie, Una, Phyllis, Philip, Whiskers, Deep Dent, Lucille, Moo Shoo w/calf, Flash, Lesley & Doc! We are sure more were in though. pic.twitter.com/DJ8WnHBBUM — Save the Manatee (@savethemanatee) January 18, 2022

It's been a catastrophically bad year for Florida's manatees, but they are still out in force at Central Florida's Blue Spring State Park right now. Webcams trained on manatee stomping grounds show massive amounts of the floating potatoes and state symbols vibing in the stable waters of the spring as winter continues.The park reported more than 600 manatees in their waters today, which Save The Manatee calls a new record.If you want to see what they're getting up to down there, an underwater cam is also available.