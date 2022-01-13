Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Gist

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts starts tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS
  • Photo via Disney Parks

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts will celebrate the visual, performing and culinary arts starting Jan. 14 and running through Feb. 21.

More than 100 Disney-affiliated and visiting artists will showcase their art. Artists from the Disney Artist Gallery and the WonderGround Gallery will be working on new pieces alongside displayed works from ACME Archives and POP Gallery.



All guests can learn to draw Disney characters at the Animation Academy. At the Chalk Art Galleries, imaginative chalk artists will work on pieces as guests watch and children can add some chalk art of their own.

Broadway stars will perform Disney songs for three shows each evening.

The festival will have 15 food studios filled with art-inspired foods. Among those food studios, Deco Delights and The Craftman’s Courtyard will debut with their own artistic menus.

True to the spirit of Epcot, the festival's food will be from Italy, China, Japan, Mexico, France, Germany, Morocco and Canada.The festival coincides with the 18-month long celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

More info on ticketing is available here.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mills 50's Bites & Bubbles lands in OpenTable's Top 100 US restauarants for 2021 Read More

  2. Donald Trump all but calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a coward over coy response to COVID-19 booster questions Read More

  3. Florida Man Hulk Hogan incorrectly suggests Betty White died from getting COVID-19 booster Read More

  4. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

  5. UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation