EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts starts tomorrow

click to enlarge Photo via Disney Parks

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts will celebrate the visual, performing and culinary arts starting Jan. 14 and running through Feb. 21.More than 100 Disney-affiliated and visiting artists will showcase their art. Artists from the Disney Artist Gallery and the WonderGround Gallery will be working on new pieces alongside displayed works from ACME Archives and POP Gallery.All guests can learn to draw Disney characters at the Animation Academy. At the Chalk Art Galleries, imaginative chalk artists will work on pieces as guests watch and children can add some chalk art of their own.Broadway stars will perform Disney songs for three shows each evening.The festival will have 15 food studios filled with art-inspired foods. Among those food studios, Deco Delights and The Craftman’s Courtyard will debut with their own artistic menus.True to the spirit of Epcot, the festival's food will be from Italy, China, Japan, Mexico, France, Germany, Morocco and Canada.The festival coincides with the 18-month long celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.More info on ticketing is available here