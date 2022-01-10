Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 10, 2022

Bloggytown

UF researchers predict 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by end of Omicron surge. Some Orlando-area communities are already there

Posted By on Mon, Jan 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge The majority of Floridians will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the Omicron surge. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • The majority of Floridians will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the Omicron surge.

A new report from researchers at the University of Florida claims that up to 80% of Floridians will contract COVID-19 by the end of the Omicron-fueled outbreak.

The biostatisticians base their findings on the fact that Omicron is much more contagious than any other variant we've seen. They report that Omicron is twice as infectious as the Delta variant, which fueled a deadly outbreak at the end of last summer.



“Probably 70 to 80% of the state will either get infected in this wave or have been infected in a prior wave,” UF professor Ira Longini said while discussing the report's findings.

While Omicron has appeared to be less deadly than earlier variants, people who catch it are infectious much earlier than any other previous variant. Because of this quick incubation period, UF researchers moved up their timetable for when the peak of the Omicron surge will hit. They had previously predicted a peak in February, basing their findings on the behavior of earlier outbreaks.

“It’s good news in the sense that the wave will be over certainly by the end of January,” said Longini. “The bad news it’s going to be very intense for the next couple weeks with lots of cases and it probably will put a strain on our hospital resources.”

This astounding rate of infection has already happened in some Central Florida communities. A test of Altamonte Springs wastewater found that 70% of residents on the Altamonte Sewer Service area have COVID-19. UF representatives are still urging vaccination as the best way to deal with this and future variants.

“We may get more variants in the future,” Longini said. “So I think the more people we can vaccinate and keep vaccinating, especially our children who need to be vaccinated, especially the younger children, to keep doing that. Not let up is going to be very important going forward.”





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Actor-comedian Bob Saget found dead at Orlando Ritz-Carlton hotel Read More

  2. Florida saw 400,000 new cases of coronavirus last week Read More

  3. Top Chef winner Hung Huynh won't be in the kitchen when Ava MediterrAegean opens in Winter Park Read More

  4. Everything we know about Universal's upcoming Epic Universe park Read More

  5. Florida Department of Health recommends people knowingly exposed to COVID-19 not get tested Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation