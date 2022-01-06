Thursday, January 6, 2022
After 54 years in business, Maitland's Lil500 Go-Karts is closing this week
By Alex Galbraith
Maitland's Lil500 Go-Karts is closing after nearly 54 years in business.
The go-kart track predates the boom in theme parks in Central Florida, and has become an iconic entertainment option for locals. The track's last day will be Saturday, January 8.
"It has been our honor and privilege to serve Central Florida," management wrote in a message on Facebook. "Thank you for your business all these years. We will miss you."
According to WKMG
, owner Randy Kline made the decision to close the track after being unable to find anyone in the family who was interested in taking over the operation.
“It’s time to just worry about life a little bit more than making a living quite honestly,” Kline said.“Eventually [a sale] will come down the line. There’s no plans or nothing. Quite honestly we just knew this was the right date.”
A GoFundMe has been started for the employees of the track
as they seek new jobs.
