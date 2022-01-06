Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Gist

After 54 years in business, Maitland's Lil500 Go-Karts is closing this week

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge LIL500 GO-KARTS/FACEBOOK
  • Lil500 Go-Karts/Facebook
Maitland's Lil500 Go-Karts is closing after nearly 54 years in business.

The go-kart track predates the boom in theme parks in Central Florida, and has become an iconic entertainment option for locals. The track's last day will be Saturday, January 8.



"It has been our honor and privilege to serve Central Florida," management wrote in a message on Facebook. "Thank you for your business all these years. We will miss you."

According to WKMG, owner Randy Kline made the decision to close the track after being unable to find anyone in the family who was interested in taking over the operation.

“It’s time to just worry about life a little bit more than making a living quite honestly,” Kline said.“Eventually [a sale] will come down the line. There’s no plans or nothing. Quite honestly we just knew this was the right date.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the employees of the track as they seek new jobs.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. OCPS teachers, bus drivers call in sick in massive numbers on first day back Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings slams Gov. Ron DeSantis over disappearance during Omicron surge Read More

  3. Competition with Joe Biden pushes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to do his job Read More

  4. Iconic Los Angeles hamburger chain Fatburger to open Orlando locations Read More

  5. Monster Food Truck Jam to crunch attendees' hunger in Oviedo this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 5, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation