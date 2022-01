Orlando Phil to pay royal tribute to the music of the 'Kings of Soul' this month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Philharmonic

Singer Chester Gregory will be sitting in with the Phil

The Orlando Philharmonic will be paying tribute to royalty later this month — musical royalty. The Phil's 'Kings of Soul' concert later this month sees the orchestra getting down on the music of greats like Marvin Gaye and James Brown, with the help of some notable singers.As part of the Phil's Pops Series, the ensemble will perform the music of Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, the Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson and Curtis Mayfield aided by guest conductor Kenneth Freed, and all-star guest singers Chester Gregory, Darren Lorenzo and Michael Lynche.Kings of Soul: Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, James Brown & More happens at Calvary Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through the Phil directly.The organizers ask that attendees wear a mask in the venue for the entirety of the performance.