The Heard

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The Heard

Orlando musician and SAK player Adam Scharf releases new solo album

Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM


Reflections on the human experience often overlook the impact of the seemingly mundane interactions that comprise our days. Those little moments become even more consequential in the midst of a global pandemic. This Wild Little Lifetime, SAK ensemble player and musician Adam Scharf’s newest full-length, embraces this theme. It’s a rock-opera-esque take on everyday existence during these tragically turbulent times.

You may know Scharf as one of SAK Comedy Lab’s longtime professional improvisers, as well as a singer-songwriter. This is Scharf’s second album, following 2020’s With You.



“This album explores my unfiltered thoughts and feelings during the height of the pandemic," said Scharf in a press statement, "going through my head on any given day was human and animal domestication, falling deeply in love while the world is falling apart, trying to better my relationship with my father, the deindividualization of an entire generation, and my grandmother passing. It’s a COVID album in the sense that it happened to be written during that time, but its themes are universal and aren’t bound to any era.”

This Wild Little Lifetime embraces a grandiose style, but it's got dark energy. Just as he did with this debut record, Scharf wrote, recorded and produced This Wild Little Lifetime all by his lonesome. The album is available now on all major streaming platforms.



