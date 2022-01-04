Iconic Los Angeles hamburger chain Fatburger to open Orlando locations

click to enlarge Fatburger/Instagram

Even if you aren't familiar with Los Angeles, you've probably heard of Fatburger. The LA-born burger stand turned West Coast chain has popped up in the lyrics of California titans like Ice Cube and East Coast luminaries like The Beastie Boys and the Notorious BIG.After 70 years, the chain is finally making it out east. Parent company FAT Brands announced that they plan to open an Orlando Fatburger alongside other restaurants under their umbrella. As of right now, the farthest east location of the chain is in Alexandria, Louisiana, so this is quite a jump.“While FAT Brands has had a presence in Florida for some time through our other concepts such as Hurricane Grill & Wings, we see great opportunity in bringing our other restaurants to the state such as Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn in a press release. “We look forward to opening our doors in Orlando and welcoming locals and tourists alike to experience our juicy, custom-built burgers and award-winning wings.”Overall, FAT plans to open 10 stores in Florida. The buildout is expected to take six years, though there's no set date for the opening of the Orlando locations.