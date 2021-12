“Dragons + Fairies” to run wild in Orlando's Leu Gardens early next year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Creative City Project

First scientists detect possible evidence of life on Venus, and now comes news that Leu Gardens is set to be overrun by “Dragons & Fairies” in January. Not bad for a Tuesday.The Creative City Project has announced its next outdoors, immersive experience kicking off in January, a phantasmagorical collaboration with the Memoir Agency dubbed "Dragons and Fairies."From Jan. 21-March 6, the Harry P. Leu Gardens will become to the home to all manner of mythical creatures. The event is a 3/4 hike through the gardens, with plenty of theatrical tableaux and close encounters with the titular dragons and fairies.“‘Dragons & Fairies’ is a journey unlike anything audiences have seen before,” said Creative City Executive Director Cole NeSmith in a press statement. “It has been our goal to continually create safe, memorable, inspiring, spectacular events for audiences of all ages amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”Tickets are $22-$25 and available now through dragonsorlando.com