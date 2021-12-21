Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The Gist

“Dragons + Fairies” to run wild in Orlando's Leu Gardens early next year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CREATIVE CITY PROJECT
  • Photo courtesy Creative City Project
First scientists detect possible evidence of life on Venus, and now comes news that Leu Gardens is set to be overrun by “Dragons & Fairies” in January. Not bad for a Tuesday.

The Creative City Project has announced its next outdoors, immersive experience kicking off in January, a phantasmagorical collaboration with the Memoir Agency dubbed "Dragons and Fairies."



From Jan. 21-March 6, the Harry P. Leu Gardens will become to the home to all manner of mythical creatures. The event is a 3/4 hike through the gardens, with plenty of theatrical tableaux and close encounters with the titular dragons and fairies.

“‘Dragons & Fairies’ is a journey unlike anything audiences have seen before,” said Creative City Executive Director Cole NeSmith in a press statement. “It has been our goal to continually create safe, memorable, inspiring, spectacular events for audiences of all ages amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tickets are $22-$25 and available now through dragonsorlando.com.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UF researchers say they were pressured to destroy COVID-19 data in new report Read More

  2. COVID-19 deaths in Florida continue to climb Read More

  3. New paid Disney shuttle service launches following axing of Magical Express Read More

  4. Downtown Orlando bars sue federal government over SBA grant disbursement Read More

  5. Orlando Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not seek fourth term in Congress Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation