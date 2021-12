Felix Da Housecat to make Orlando debut at Barbarella in January

click image Photo courtesy Felix Da Housecat/Facebook

Felix Da Housecat

After a year of pretty big bookings of the likes of DJ Three and Louie Vega, the Discothèque club night in downtown Orlando won't be doing any laurel-resting in 2022. Indeed, the recent announcement of a headlining set by Felix Da Housecat next month will kick the year off in essential fashion.The house music legend will be making his Orlando debut at the Barbarella-hosted club night on Friday, Jan. 14 with locals DJ Flashdrive and Nick Whitney opening.The storied DJ/producer is in that rare position of being over with both pop fans — via remixes for Madonna and Britney Spears — and underground lurkers — via the minimal, gleamingcollaboration with Miss Kittin. Tickets are already available online for the night, starting at $15.