Monday, December 20, 2021
Felix Da Housecat to make Orlando debut at Barbarella in January
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Photo courtesy Felix Da Housecat/Facebook
Felix Da Housecat
After a year of pretty big bookings of the likes of DJ Three and Louie Vega, the Discothèque club night in downtown Orlando won't be doing any laurel-resting in 2022. Indeed, the recent announcement of a headlining set by Felix Da Housecat
next month will kick the year off in essential fashion.
The house music legend will be making his Orlando debut at the Barbarella-hosted club night on Friday, Jan. 14 with locals DJ Flashdrive and Nick Whitney opening.
The storied DJ/producer is in that rare position of being over with both pop fans — via remixes for Madonna and Britney Spears — and underground lurkers — via the minimal, gleaming Kittenz and thee Glitz
collaboration with Miss Kittin.
Tickets are already available
online for the night, starting at $15.
