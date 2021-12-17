Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 17, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried accuses Ron DeSantis of extorting campaign donations out of university trustees

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA NIKKI FRIED/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Nikki Fried/Twitter

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried accuse d says that current Governor Ron DeSantis squeezed campaign donations out of sitting state university trustees, threatening their position unless they donated $100,000 to his re-election campaign.


The serious allegation came in a night of complaints against the governor from people affiliated with the state university system. At a town hall on education organized by the United Faculty of Florida union, speakers railed against reports that the state has stifled testimony from professors in ongoing cases and pressured researchers to destroy COVID-19 data.

Gubernatorial candidate Fried took things a step further, accusing the current governor of engaging in blackmail.

Related Nikki Fried faces ethics inquiry over financial disclosures
Nikki Fried faces ethics inquiry over financial disclosures
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs

“I don’t know if this is as public. You all should know,” Fried said, per Florida Politics. “Our current boards of trustees across the state were required to give a campaign contribution to Ron DeSantis in the amount of $100,000. And if they didn’t give him the campaign contribution, they were not reappointed to the boards. That is what we are dealing with here in the state of Florida with this Governor.”

While governor appointees are frequently sourced from among their donors, the heavy-handed approach Fried is accusing DeSantis of taking rises beyond an exchange of political favors.

DeSantis' spokesperson Christina Pushaw called Fried's allegation a "baseless conspiracy theory" in a statement to Orlando Weekly. "The names of trustees appointed by Governor DeSantis are all publicly available. Likewise, all campaign donations are publicly reported and searchable by name. Any journalist could do basic research to confirm that there are members of the UF board of trustees who have not made any donations," she said. "This fact alone proves that Fried is not telling the truth, and to be honest, it should not have to be confirmed by our office when this is all easily available information that anyone with an internet connection can see for themselves."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Frontyard Festival ends: Dr. Phillips Center brings outdoor concert series to a close Read More

  2. Orlando Rep. Carlos Smith urges Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Florida's affordable housing crisis Read More

  3. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings points to sunny side as Omicron variant is confirmed in wastewater Read More

  4. In the face of crippling student debt and a troubled labor market, Florida officials are puzzled why college enrollment is dipping Read More

  5. Florida's choice to run vaccine distribution through Publix left behind people of color, the poor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation