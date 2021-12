Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings points to sunny side as Omicron variant is confirmed in wastewater

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/Jerry Demings

Following reports of the Omicron variant of coronavirus appearing in Orange County's wastewater, county mayor Jerry Demings noted that the county is still in good shape compared to the bleakest days of the pandemic."The 14-day rolling positivity rate continues to go in the right direction. As of today, the rate remains below 5%,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference on Wednesday.While Orlando Utilities confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, and said it's by far the most prevalent strain found in their testing, it appears that it is not the culprit behind recent COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to area hospitals who spoke to WESH “The omicron variant makes up 100% of the samples analyzed. Some mutations of delta and delta plus were also detected in small quantities,” Orlando Utilities Commission said in a statement.Nearly 70% of eligible Orange County residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.