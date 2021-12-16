Thursday, December 16, 2021
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings points to sunny side as Omicron variant is confirmed in wastewater
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Twitter/Jerry Demings
Following reports of the Omicron variant of coronavirus appearing in Orange County's wastewater, county mayor Jerry Demings noted that the county is still in good shape compared to the bleakest days of the pandemic.
"The 14-day rolling positivity rate continues to go in the right direction. As of today, the rate remains below 5%,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference on Wednesday.
While Orlando Utilities confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, and said it's by far the most prevalent strain found in their testing, it appears that it is not the culprit behind recent COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to area hospitals who spoke to WESH
.
“The omicron variant makes up 100% of the samples analyzed. Some mutations of delta and delta plus were also detected in small quantities,” Orlando Utilities Commission said in a statement.
Nearly 70% of eligible Orange County residents
have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Orange County, COVID-19, coronavirus, Florida, Omicron, Delta, OUC, wastewater, Orlando, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.