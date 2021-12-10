Korean chain bb.q Chicken plans to open 15 stores in Orlando area

click to enlarge Photo via bb.q Chicken

The Korean chain bb.q Chicken is getting ready to open its first store in Orlando at 1246 E. Colonial Drive. According to a report from the Orlando Business Journal, that store is just the beginning of a massive expansion into Central Florida.Chain representatives said that the new store in the Mills 50 neighborhood will be the first of up to 15 stores planned for the region. The restaurant is moving quickly, with plans to open four more stores within the next year."We are planning to open four more stores by next year in West Colonial, Lake Nona, UCF/Waterford Lakes and Altamonte Springs, and expand further from there," said restaurant rep Youzi Seo.bb.q Chicken sells quick takes on Korean food, with multiple varieties of fried chicken, dumplings and kimchi fried rice.Beyond the store opening in Mills 50, the locations of that first wave have not yet been announced.