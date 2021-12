Boy Harsher-helmed film 'The Runner' to screen in Orlando for one night only in January

The last time dark-synth duo Boy Harsher came to Orlando in 2019, they played a packed and sweaty room at Stonewall. They have something very different in mind when they (sort of) return next year.Not to pull a bait-and-switch, but Boy Harsher will not be performing in person in January, but there will be a screening of their recently-completed film project,. Further, the screening won't take place in an indoors theater or gallery space, but in the great outdoors at Lil Indies.is short horror film written and directed by the band and starring King Woman ’s Kris Esfandiari. The core Harsher duo of Jae and Augustus Muller also (naturally) provided the soundtrack for the film. The Runner screens at Lil Indies on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.