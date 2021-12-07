Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Orlando Pride trade Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger to Gotham FC

Posted By on Tue, Dec 7, 2021 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORLANDO PRIDE/INSTAGRAM
  • Screenshot via Orlando Pride/Instagram

Orlando Pride's backfield power couple are moving to the big city. The team announced this week that goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger were moving on to play for Gotham FC.

Harris and Krieger are multiple World Cup-winners and are one and two, respectively, in terms of all-time appearances for the Pride. Harris has been with the Pride from the team's very beginning, Krieger joined a year later. The pair were married in 2019 and welcomed their first child earlier this year.




“We have great gratitude for Ashlyn and Ali, two players who have been so ingrained in our club and community, so this was an extremely difficult decision,” Pride General Manager Ian Fleming shared in a press release. “However, we believe this will be in the long-term best interest of Ashlyn, Ali, and the Pride. We wish them nothing but the best in their new opportunity with Gotham FC."

With the move, it appears the Pride are hoping to bring in some younger talent and long-term prospects. They received a first-round draft pick in next year's draft, a third-round pick in the following year's draft and $50,000 in allocation money.


"Each decision we make is not done in a vacuum, and with these acquired assets we will continue to work hard to develop our roster to best position this club for success and bring a championship to Orlando," said Fleming.

The trade comes during an already tumultuous time in Orlando soccer, with the team being sold to Minnesota Vikings owners the Wilf family earlier this year.

“They both have been great ambassadors for our organization as well as great players. We wish them the best of luck on this next chapter of their careers," said owner Mark Wilf. "As we move forward, we continue to be very optimistic about the future as we build the Pride toward long-term success on the field.”



