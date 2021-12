Snap! Orlando announces 2022 photographic exhibition by Nick Brandt 'This Empty World'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando

'Roundabout with Gazelle" by Nick Brandt

Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando

'Charcoal Burning with Giraffe' by Nick Brandt

Downtown gallery space Snap! Orlando has announced their first exhibition set for 2022, and it's Nick Brandt's travelingphotography series.Opening Feb. 5 and running through April 22,— the exhibition and book — showcases color photos shot by English activist-photographer Brandt in Kenya, aiming to demonstrate humankind's seismic impact on the natural world through elaborately constructed images.This exhibit was recently exhibited at the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego, and Musee Magazine called the photo series "a bold assault on human greed, capitalism, and consumer culture."“I want my images to achieve two things in this regard — to be an elegy to a world that is tragically vanishing, to make people see what beauty is disappearing. Also, to try and show that animals are sentient creatures equally as worthy of life as humans," said Brand in a press statement.If you want to get a jump on the crowds, timed entry tickets for opening night can be reserved now through Snap! Orlando.