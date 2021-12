Orlando bands to get loud in support of Planned Parenthood for January benefit show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly

Wet Nurse

Planned Parenthood chapters around the country have been doing the good work of ensuring abortion access and defending our reproductive freedoms for decades now, and their work became exponentially more urgent when the Texas state legislature passed a six week abortion ban earlier this year, before most people even know they are pregnant.Now, with the U.S. Supreme Court considering abortion bans and with similar legislation (and more likely to come) introduced by a Republican state representative set to be considered during the 2022 Florida legislative session upcoming in January, it's time to throw some support behind organizations working to preserve bodily autonomy.A satisfyingly loud and cathartic way to support Central Florida's arm of Planned Parenthood has just presented itself this week, with a cadre of local punk, garage and indie acts announced as headliners for a Planned Parenthood benefit show in January.On Jan. 29, Will's Pub will host Orlando bands Wet Nurse, the Palmettes, T.V. Dinner and Expert Timing to raise both a glorious din and more than a few dollars for PP. The event will also feature a raffle and spinning courtesy DJ Leigh.Doors open at 8 p.m. and the cover is $10, but feel free to give more.