The Heard

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The Heard

You can use Metallica's Lars Ulrich as a toilet at a Tampa metal show this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PRINCE MIDNIGHT/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Prince Midnight/Instagram

Have you ever wanted to tell Lars Ulrich how you really feel about the drums on St. Anger? Do you feel some kind of monster brewing in your gut right now? A concert in Tampa will give you the chance to vent everything but your spleen on a toilet designed to look like the famed Metallica drummer.

The unsettling design comes courtesy of Prince Midnight, a musician and sculptor who famously claims to have made a guitar out of his uncle's bones. While the provenance of his skeletal guitar is unclear, there's no denying the commode's resemblance to Lars (he even has little drumsticks if you're on the fence).



 

The Ulrich throne even has the approval of longtime Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the host surprised him with a shot of the much-shared toilet.

"Oh my god! You’re kidding. This is incredible, how come I didn’t see this?" he said. "This is a work of art, I want one. Where can I buy 'em?... I’m sure [Lars will] hear about this when I see him."



The toilet will be installed at Tampa's Brass Mug as part of an immersive toilet art show showcasing Midnight's work on Friday, Dec. 3. If you're interested in the sounds he gets out of a bone guitar, he'll also be playing the Mug that night. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

