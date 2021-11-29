An Orlando Magic fan learned he's going to be a father on the Amway Center kiss-cam

An Orlando Magic fan found out he's going to be a dad on the Jumbotron this Thanksgiving weekend.In a clip that has since gone viral, James Baily gradually comes to the realization that his wife, Taylor, is pregnant in front of thousands of fans. The PA system plays "Rockabye Baby" as the kiss-cam zooms in on the father-to-be's face. A caption on the screen reads "You are going to be a dad!" Baily laughs before triumphantly throwing his arms up in the air.Taylor Baily told WESH that she wanted to do something big for the announcement."My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way. So I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam," she said.Taylor said that messages from friends and family began pouring in after the surprise went nationwide."There were some of my friends local in town that were like, 'Are you pregnant?' And I was like 'Oh are you at the game?' And they were like 'No, you're on SportsCenter right now,'" Taylor said.