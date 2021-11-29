Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 29, 2021

The Gist

An Orlando Magic fan learned he's going to be a father on the Amway Center kiss-cam

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM

An Orlando Magic fan found out he's going to be a dad on the Jumbotron this Thanksgiving weekend.

In a clip that has since gone viral, James Baily gradually comes to the realization that his wife, Taylor, is pregnant in front of thousands of fans. The PA system plays "Rockabye Baby" as the kiss-cam zooms in on the father-to-be's face. A caption on the screen reads "You are going to be a dad!" Baily laughs before triumphantly throwing his arms up in the air.



Taylor Baily told WESH that she wanted to do something big for the announcement.

"My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way. So I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam," she said.

Taylor said that messages from friends and family began pouring in after the surprise went nationwide.

"There were some of my friends local in town that were like, 'Are you pregnant?' And I was like 'Oh are you at the game?' And they were like 'No, you're on SportsCenter right now,'" Taylor said.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Krampusfest returns to Orlando's Milk District in December to give a little festive punishment to the naughty Read More

  2. Florida coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,400 Read More

  3. Seminole Tribe asks appeals court to stay Florida sports betting decision Read More

  4. Eagles will soar into Orlando in 2022 as part of their 'Hotel California' tour Read More

  5. Texts reveal Publix heiress was major financier of Jan. 6 capitol riot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation