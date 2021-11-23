Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Publix places limits on gravy, cranberry sauce, other items as Thanksgiving stresses supply chain

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/ FACEBOOK
  • PHOTO VIA PUBLIX/ FACEBOOK

Publix is placing per-customer limits on certain food items as Thanksgiving demand smashes up against ongoing supply chain issues.

The Lakeland-based chain of grocery stores is limiting the following items to two per customer ahead of the holiday:



— Canned cranberry sauce
— Jarred gravy
— Canned pie filling
— Canola and vegetable oil
— Cream cheese
— Bacon
— Rolled breakfast sausage
— Paper napkins
— Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
— Bath tissue
— Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
— Sports drinks
— Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)
— Canned cat food (variety packs)
— Refrigerated pet food

The limits are universal across all Publix stores.

The Florida chain is far from alone in feeling the holiday squeeze. Winn-Dixie is limiting turkey purchases in its stores to one per customer. None of the other holiday items are being limited by the Jacksonville-based store.


