Earthday Birthday 2022 lineup is unveiled with Godsmack, Three Days Grace and more

With this year's Earthday Birthday only recently in the books, the lineup has already been revealed for next year's show and there are some big names heading to the City Beautiful to play it.The annual WJRR-sponsored event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds is going down in April and has a little something for everything for fans of the heavier side of music.The eighth edition of this local rockfest will feature Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Thrice, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Ayron Jones and Lilith Czar — with four stages worth of music and some wrestling courtesy of Central Florida fed Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling. WJRR's Earthday Birthday happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 23, 2022.Snap up your tickets through Ticketmaster