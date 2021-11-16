Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The Heard

Earthday Birthday 2022 lineup is unveiled with Godsmack, Three Days Grace and more

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click image Godsmack - PHOTO COURTESY GODSMACK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Godsmack/Facebook
  • Godsmack
With this year's Earthday Birthday only recently in the books, the lineup has already been revealed for next year's show and there are some big names heading to the City Beautiful to play it.

The annual WJRR-sponsored event at the Central Florida Fairgrounds is going down in April and has a little something for everything for fans of the heavier side of music.



The eighth edition of this local rockfest will feature Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Thrice, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Ayron Jones and Lilith Czar —  with four stages worth of music and some wrestling courtesy of Central Florida fed Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling.

WJRR's Earthday Birthday happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Snap up your tickets through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brass Against apologize after lead singer Sophia Urista peed on fan during Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville Read More

  2. Florida politician calls police over LGBTQ book in school library Read More

  3. Former Universal Studios creative director suing Disney for allegedly lifting ideas for 'Star Wars' ride Read More

  4. Senators call on President Biden to pardon all nonviolent cannabis offenders Read More

  5. Night of a Million Lights is back to illuminate Central Florida for a good cause Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation