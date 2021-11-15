Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, November 15, 2021

Brass Against apologize after lead singer Sophia Urista peed on fan during Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM

The cover band Brass Against has issued an apology after their lead singer urinated on a fan during at Thursday night set at Welcome to Rockville.

"We had a great time at Welcome to Rockville. [Lead singer] Sophia [Urista] got carried away," they wrote. "That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona."



For those who didn't catch the initial hubbub, Urista made a splash when she invited a fan with a can attached to his forehead up onto the stage. While he laid on the ground, Urista pulled down her pants and attempted to pee into the can. When she was done, the man attempted to throw some of the urine on the crowd before being escorted off by security.


The clip spread quickly on social media, with a few people coming to the defense of what they saw as an otherwise great set. ("Other than that, Mr. Allin, how was the show?") And it bears mentioning that the act was entirely consensual, with the man in question and Urista appearing to have a great time. Check out the slightly NSFW video if you don't believe us.






