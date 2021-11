Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson coming to Orlando next year as part of spoken-word tour

click image Photo courtesy the Plaza Live/Facebook

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is hitting the road in North America early next year — but not as the frontman of his iconic British heavy metal group, but instead for a round of spoken-word dates.The "Evening With Bruce Dickinson" jaunt will see the iron-lunged belter trading in the guitar pyrotechnics and grotesque Eddie banners of Maiden for a night of solo "storytelling, a-capella singing and audience Q&A" — according to Loudwire . The shows kick off in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando is the second date on this trek.Dickinson, also a pilot and beer brewer, has done this style of show in Europe to a positive response. He's got no shortage of stories to tell.Bruce Dickinson will spend the "Evening" at the Plaza Live on Jan. 18, 2022. Tickets are on sale now through AXS