Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson coming to Orlando next year as part of spoken-word tour
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the Plaza Live/Facebook
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is hitting the road in North America early next year — but not as the frontman of his iconic British heavy metal group, but instead for a round of spoken-word dates.
The "Evening With Bruce Dickinson" jaunt will see the iron-lunged belter trading in the guitar pyrotechnics and grotesque Eddie banners of Maiden for a night of solo "storytelling, a-capella singing and audience Q&A" — according to Loudwire
. The shows kick off in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando is the second date on this trek.
Dickinson, also a pilot and beer brewer, has done this style of show in Europe to a positive response. He's got no shortage of stories to tell.
Bruce Dickinson will spend the "Evening" at the Plaza Live
on Jan. 18, 2022. Tickets are on sale now through AXS
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, Evenin With, Spoken Word, Tour, Heavy Metal, Performance, Orlando, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.