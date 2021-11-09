Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Orange County Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine for children starting today

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Orange County Public Schools will start administering child COVID-19 vaccinations to families who want them today.

Though walk-up clinics will eventually be offered at all of the district's 22 high schools, only six of the schools are opening on the first day. Those schools offering the shot today are Boone High, University High, Ocoee High, Freedom High, Evans High and Apopka High. The first-dose Pfizer shots will be administered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



First-dose shots will be given out from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at other area schools on November 10 and 11. A weekend clinic, offering shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday November 13 will pop up at six additional schools. For a full list of schools and dates, check OCPS' website. All clinics will also have vaccines and boosters for parents who want them.

OCPS says that parents should arrive with a Department of Health consent form and must be present while the shot is administered.





