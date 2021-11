Orlando-based company provides salads 'automatic for the people' via vending machine

click image Photo courtesy EnjoyRise/Facebook

Would you like a total lack of human interaction with your takeout salad? Orlando-based company EnjoyRise has got you covered.According to a recent piece in the(hat tip to Vending Times ), EnjoyRise's first automatic salad-vending machine is up and running.The machine allows users to customize a salad bowl from 22 different ingredients stored in each of 22 refrigerated (fear not!) canisters. Vendees are offered their choice of base, optional proteins and then an array of toppings. Some of the choices available are baby spinach, tortellini, grape tomatoes, tortilla strips, diced apple, grilled chicken breast, diced turkey, yogurt, berries and grapes.There is currently only one salad vending machine up and running as of this writing, at the headquarters of Aspire Health. (As Vending Times laconically noted, "The machine, based on photos on the company website, appears to be a custom branded Chowbotics machine.") But an EnjoyRise representative told thethe aim is to have as many as 15 operational by the end of next year — including machines at AdventHealth hospitals in Celebration and Winter Park.