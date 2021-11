MX Taco now taking reservations for hot chocolate and s'mores experience

click to enlarge Photo courtesy MX Taco on Facebook

The humidity is low, temperatures are dropping — it's fire pit season, y’all, and MX Taco in the Milk District is making our finally-fall evenings even sweeter with a Mexican Hot Chocolate and S'mores Experience.For $60, you'll get a private spot by the fire pit for you and up to three friends, plus all the goodies you see on the board above, including house-made Mexican-style hot chocolate with whipped cream and edible Talavera tiles with a refill pitcher. Plus, house-made 'Kahlua,' marshmallows, graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate, abuelitas, cajeta candies, mini Reese's cups, Mexican caramel, raspberry jam and s'mores sticks for roasting those jumbo mallows over the open flame.You can also upgrade to a pitcher of mulled wine for $18.Reservations are required, and the experience is available Tuesday through Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. from now through March. Call the restaurant at 407-730-5241 to book.Considering how unpredictable our winter weather can be, if it's rainy you'll be rescheduled to the next available date.