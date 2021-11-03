Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mexican restaurant Cantina Catrina to open Orlando outpost at the Florida Mall

Wed, Nov 3, 2021

click to enlarge Rendering of the upcoming Cantina Cantina in Orlando - ILLUSTRAT9ION COURTESY CANTINA CANTINA
  • Illustrat9ion courtesy Cantina Cantina
  • Rendering of the upcoming Cantina Cantina in Orlando
Mexican scratch-kitchen Cantina Catrina will be opening a second location, and it's right here in Orlando.

The Dia de Los Muertos-themed restaurant will be setting up shop in the Florida Mall starting "winter 2021" (date TBA) with service for "lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night dining."



Miami is the current home to the only Cantina Catrina. This location currently has an aggregated three-stars out of a possible five on Yelp.

The restaurant promises indoor and outdoor seating for over 200 diners with a prime location at the front of the Mall's Dining Pavilion.



