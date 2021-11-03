Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Bloggytown

Castro lives rent-free in Florida lawmakers' heads, and they want to pass that on to your kids

Florida Republicans continue to focus on solving nonexistent problems

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge The bad man can't hurt you anymore. - FIDEL CASTRO IN 1975
  • Fidel Castro in 1975
  • The bad man can't hurt you anymore.
The Senate Education Committee approved a measure Tuesday that would recognize “Victims of Communism Day” as a legal holiday on Nov. 7 each year.

The measure (SB 268) also would require high school students enrolled in U.S. government courses to receive at least 45 minutes of instruction “on the topics related to the communist regimes and how victims have suffered” under those governments, bill sponsor Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, said.



The curriculum would be added to government courses in the 2023-2024 school year. The measure was approved in a 7-1 vote, with Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, casting the lone vote against it.

“I think ... if you asked a high school student, they would know what communism is if they’ve gone through our public high schools. So I’m not really 100 percent sure that we need to be legislating and micromanaging to this point,” Berman said.

Other members of the Education committee present for the vote were: Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota; Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park; Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island; Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Pensacola; Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine; Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples. Two Democratic members, Sen. Tina Scott Polsky of Boca Raton and Sen. Perry E. Thurston of Fort Lauderdale, were excused.

During this spring’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a measure (HB 5) that revised social-studies requirements for high-school graduation to include in U.S. government courses “a comparative discussion of political ideologies” like communism and totalitarianism. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in June.

Diaz’s bill is filed for the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January. He argued that communism has “fallen off the front page” when it comes to the public’s awareness of the ideology. Diaz added that communism has been “romanticized by certain groups” in recent years, which he said represents a danger to impressionable young people.

“In my experience, I’ve had conversations with high school students and find that there is much confusion when it comes to systems of government and economic systems across the world, and vast confusion when it comes to socialism and communism,” Diaz said.

Alabama, Utah and Virginia recognize Nov. 7 as “Victims of Communism Memorial Day,” and 10 others are considering similar proposals, according to a Senate staff analysis of the bill.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A wild offshore amusement park planned in Saudi Arabia could help Florida ease off its oil dependency Read More

  2. It seems likely that Orlando Fringe will take over the downtown space currently occupied by Mad Cow Theatre Read More

  3. Michelin stars are finally coming to Orlando-area restaurants Read More

  4. Universal Orlando reveals more holiday happenings for this year, including Mannheim Steamroller Read More

  5. University of Florida faces scrutiny after barring profs from testifying against state in voting rights case Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation