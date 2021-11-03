'Acoustically perfect' performance space Steinmetz Hall will open in January with a Grand Celebration … and the Royal Philharmonic

click to enlarge
The other "acoustically perfect" shoe drops! During a Wednesday press conference at the Dr. Phillips Center, the official-official opening date of the much-anticipated Steinmetz Hall
in the Dr. Phil was revealed. It's mid-January 2022 and there's some powerhouse talent lined up to mark the occasion.
The opulent performance space in the Dr. Phillips Center — in the works since 2005 and intended to deliver the optimum listening experience for performing arts, opera and dance — will be Jan. 14, 2022.
Some of the thunder was swiped inadvertently from this long-anticipated announcement during Orlando Ballet's press conference on Tuesday
where a performance of Giselle at Steinmetz was confirmed for February 2022. But Wednesday's presser delivered its own surprise in the reveal of a "Grand Celebration
" to mark the Steinmetz's opening.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Jan. 14, the "Grand Celebration Season
" will commence, with two-weeks packed full of talent both local and international.
First up, on Jan. 16-17, will be 250 artists representing Orlando's best staging Rise & Shine, a collaboration between the Dr. Phillips Center, Creative City Project's Cole NeSmith and the Orlando Phil's music director Eric Jacobsen.
After that, London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
(!) are coming to the City Beautiful for a 10-day residency to showcase the "acoustic depth" of Steinmetz with an eclectic run of performances. The Royal Philharmonic, during this residency will perform on different nights with (deep breath
) Lyle Lovett, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, the Royal Ballet, play Beethoven's Symphony No. 9
with Orlando's Bach Festival Choir, and finally take on Duke Ellington's Black, Brown and Beige
and Sacred Music
alongside t
he Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center and the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale.
"Enhancing our culture is a great way to invest in our community," said Orange County Major Jerry Demings during Wednesday's press event. "The performing arts center will contribute significantly to our economy and quality of life."
Exact times and dates and ticketing information for the Grand Celebration is TBA.
–
