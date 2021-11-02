Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Universal Orlando reveals more holiday happenings for this year, including Mannheim Steamroller

Posted By on Tue, Nov 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM

Employees at Universal Orlando had barely finished sweeping up the cobwebs and mopping up all the fake blood from Halloween Horror Nights when the theme park giant unveiled plans for that other holiday, starting in less than two weeks.

Running from Nov. 13-Jan. 2, 2022, Universal's holiday programming promises the return of the "Holiday Tour," as well as holiday-themed Voodoo doughnuts, exclusive merch at the Holiday Tribute Store and Mannheim Steamroller getting loud and festive on Dec. 4-12 (select nights). Expect this song to be stuck in your head for a week after.



The returning Holiday Tour takes attendees through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, featuring meet-and-greets with Santa and the Grinch and a reserved viewing area for Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's.

(Oh yeah, the Macy's Parade is back at Universal too.)

Tickets for the Holiday Tour are available now through Universal Orlando, and most of the other holiday goodies are part and parcel of general park admission.



