Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Public Schools to reach mask mandate decision by Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says she plans to give word on whether the district's masking mandate will be extended by the end of the day on Thursday.

The district's current mask mandate is set to expire on October 30, and the school board left the decision on whether or not to extend the mandate entirely up to the discretion of Jenkins. During the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, Jenkins said she's waiting to hear a county-wide update on COVID-19 Wednesday before making her decision.



Several school board members seemed to want an extension of the coronavirus mask mandate, coupled with an option to opt-out with a doctor's note. However, they feared retribution from Gov. Ron DeSantis who has both threatened district funding and removed school board members in other districts as part of his overall opposition to masking requirements.

"It’s not ourselves being removed, but who would come and be appointed in our place by the governor, would have effects that we can’t even predict right now that go beyond the mask controversy and others,” worried board member Karen Castor Dentel.

Related OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins defends district mask policy, slams new Florida quarantine rules in meeting with state Department of Education
OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins defends district mask policy, slams new Florida quarantine rules in meeting with state Department of Education
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs agreed.

"I think every person that cares about having a mask mandate in place and wants to extend it needs to be concerned about what happens if this board gets removed because we are seen to be belligerent for not backing off at this stage of the game," she said.

Vice-chair Pam Gould fell on the side of ending the mask mandate, citing the dropping numbers of infections in the county.

Lora Vail, of the parent's group Mask Up OCPS, encouraged the district to extend the mask mandates. Her group rallied at the meeting and earlier in the week for continued use of mandates until children can be vaccinated against the virus.

"One statistic has not changed, which is that 100% of children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated," she wrote in an statement. "We are depending on you to give us until the end of the semester to allow us time to get our children fully vaccinated. Please don’t take away their only protection before then."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight Read More

  2. Judge rules that online orders of medical marijuana are OK in Florida Read More

  3. The Milk District's new food hall concept Milkhouse is now serving on a soft opening basis Read More

  4. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

  5. Florida Dragstrip Riot 5 brings muscle cars to Orlando Speed World this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation