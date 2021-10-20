Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Bloggytown

No immediate solution to healthcare staffing shortages in Florida, say industry leaders

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A staffing crisis currently plaguing hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers likely has no short-term solution, a panel of industry leaders told state lawmakers Tuesday.

Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew told the House Health & Human Services Committee that eliminating burdensome paperwork and “anything that is detracting from the care at the bedside” could help make health-care jobs more appealing to future generations of workers.



“One of the things that we’ve been blessed by in health care is that generally there’s significant interest among middle-school students, high-school students, to pursue health-care careers and for many to become nurses,” Mayhew said Tuesday. “And we want that to remain a fulfilling and rewarding career. So we have to constantly re-examine how care is delivered, how it is managed, how it is overseen.”

Steven Bennett, workforce development manager for the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, described the current hiring situation as a “seller’s market” in which health-care providers are competing for employees.

“Part of the challenge that I think we’re going to see over the next five years is a bit of a PR challenge about building a career in health care,” Bennett said. “It’s a little bit like 20 years ago in manufacturing, when we looked at manufacturing jobs as dirty jobs. Well, if you went to a manufacturing plant, you would see it was very clean, right? It wasn’t accurate.”

Bennett said that many community health centers are experiencing annual staff turnover rates of up to 30 percent. Resolving the staffing conundrum may be complicated, the industry leaders indicated.

“There is no solution in the short (term). This is a two- to three-year journey,” Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO Aurelio Fernandez said.

In advance of the 2022 legislative session that begins Jan. 11, lawmakers are looking at ways to bolster education and training programs for nurses and other health-care professionals to help alleviate industry-wide staffing woes. Fernandez suggested that retired nurses could be recruited to teach at medical schools. Legislators also could consider expediting licensing processes and explore other changes regarding qualifications for health-care workers, Fernandez said.

“That would add to the pipeline,” he said. “But as far as an immediate solution? No.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man commits suicide by jumping from Cititower balcony Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando's decrepit Wild Arctic simulator isn't long for this world Read More

  3. Video shows alt-right, anti-vaxxer Laura Loomer being thrown out of Orlando's Relax Grill at Lake Eola Read More

  4. Cowboy Chicken reveals location of first Orlando area restaurant Read More

  5. Florida Department of Education considers adding military hero worship to state civics courses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation