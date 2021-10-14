Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Vermont family sues Disney for $20M, alleging toddler was sexual assaulted on Disney Cruise Line ship

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/PORT CANAVERAL
  • Screenshot via Facebook/Port Canaveral

A Vermont family is suing Disney for $20 million, saying their child was sexually assaulted while in the care of a Disney Cruise Line daycare.

The anonymous couple claim that their toddler was assaulted aboard the Disney Fantasy during a January 2020 cruise in a lawsuit filed on September 22. They say that their child, identified as R.V., was “physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child." They claim that Disney is at fault for understaffing their Oceaneer Club daycare, allowing the alleged assault to happen outside of supervision.



The lawsuit also claims that Disney should have separated children by age group to avoid the situation they describe.

Representatives for Disney called the case baseless and said that the matter had already been investigated by local authorities.

“The plaintiffs’ first allegations were reported to the FBI, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigated them and determined them to be unfounded,” said Disney Cruise Line spokesperson Cynthia Martinez in a statement. “The plaintiffs have now come back with a different story, which is equally unfounded, that another young female child acted inappropriately with their child. We will vigorously defend this case in court.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election Read More

  2. Bad As's Sandwiches closes Winter Park location Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates could become state law Read More

  4. There's a new brewery looking to open up in Seminole County Read More

  5. Wife of Orlando's Pulse shooter gives interview for the first time in years: '“It’s time people know the truth' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation