Vermont family sues Disney for $20M, alleging toddler was sexual assaulted on Disney Cruise Line ship

A Vermont family is suing Disney for $20 million, saying their child was sexually assaulted while in the care of a Disney Cruise Line daycare.The anonymous couple claim that their toddler was assaulted aboard the Disney Fantasy during a January 2020 cruise in a lawsuit filed on September 22. They say that their child, identified as R.V., was “physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child." They claim that Disney is at fault for understaffing their Oceaneer Club daycare, allowing the alleged assault to happen outside of supervision.The lawsuit also claims that Disney should have separated children by age group to avoid the situation they describe.Representatives for Disney called the case baseless and said that the matter had already been investigated by local authorities.“The plaintiffs’ first allegations were reported to the FBI, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office investigated them and determined them to be unfounded,” said Disney Cruise Line spokesperson Cynthia Martinez in a statement. “The plaintiffs have now come back with a different story, which is equally unfounded, that another young female child acted inappropriately with their child. We will vigorously defend this case in court.”