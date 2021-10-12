Brevard Public Schools remove graphic novel about being genderqueer, calling it 'inappropriate'

click to enlarge Art via Maia Kobabe

Brevard Public Schools pulled a book about being genderqueer.

Brevard Public Schools has pulled a graphic novel memoir from its libraries that depicts the experience of learning to exist outside the gender binary. Maia Kobabe'swas pulled from school shelves by BPS leaders and flagged so that more copies would not be purchased."BPS staff immediately agreed that this book violates our guidelines and that it has no place in our school district. I have directed staff to ensure there are no other similar books in our libraries," BPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins said. "I want to remind families that each school's library books can be reviewed online. I encourage parents to review the content that is available to students."The announcement of the removal of a book about coming to terms with identity and sharing with friends and family came shortly after National Coming Out Day.has reached out to author Maia Kobabe for comment.