Rats off to Orlando: City is second most rodent-infested in Florida

A new report from pest control company Terminix claims that Orlando is one of the most rat-infested places in the United States. The City Beautiful is appealing enough to rats that the metro came in the top 20 locales for rodents in the country.According to Terminix's report, Orlando is the 15th most rat-heavy spot in the nation and the second-most infested in all of Florida. Tampa narrowly beat out Orlando for the honor, coming in one spot ahead at No. 14.The report based its findings on the number of rodent-related calls Terminix received in each metro over the last year. Los Angeles earned the top slot, followed by New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dallas.Other Florida cities that landed in the Top 50 include Miami (No. 23), West Palm Beach (No. 31), Jacksonville (No. 44) and Ft. Myers (No. 50).