Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Bloggytown

Wrongfully convicted former death row inmate is suing Tampa Police officers who allegedly framed him

Posted By on Tue, Oct 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROBERT DUBOISE
  • Photo via Robert DuBoise

A man who spent 37 years in prison after the Tampa Police Department falsified evidence against him is now suing four TPD officers and an “expert witness” for damages.

Robert DuBoise was just 18 when he was arrested in 1983. Following his arrest, four TPD officers allegedly conspired to falsify evidence against him in order to wrongfully convict him of murder and rape.



From the day of his arrest until his release last year, DuBoise consistently maintained his innocence.

"The only physical evidence against him was faked 'bite mark' evidence that allegedly pointed to DuBoise as the culprit. The scientific validity of bite marks as evidence has been thoroughly discredited in recent years, and in DuBoise's case, the bite marks on the victim turned out to not even be produced by a human,” says a press release sent out Monday.

According to the statement, DuBoise and a team of lawyers from the Human Rights Defense Center and Loevy and Loevy Attorneys at Law are suing the TPD officers and a witness from the trial.

DuBoise never gave up on gaining his freedom and reputation back. He filed his own legal motions and sent letters to advocates and attorneys around the country, asking them to take up his case. In 2018, The Innocence Project and its attorneys did just that.

In 2020, critical DNA evidence that was believed to have been lost was uncovered. DNA testing conclusively proved Mr. DuBoise’s innocence and identified the real killer(s)—people with no connection to DuBoise. As a result, he was released from Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida on Aug. 27, 2020, a day after prosecutors dropped their case against him. On Sept. 14, 2020 DuBoise was finally exonerated of the crimes.

At DuBoise's trial in 1984, the sum total of evidence against him was the bite mark identification and police informant testimony—which the press release from DuBoise’s lawyers says was fabricated by the state.

Knowing that the physical evidence was poor at best, the officers—now defendants themselves—allegedly  conspired to get two informants, including one suspect facing a long-term sentence for unrelated crimes, to lie. One of them falsely claimed that DuBoise confessed the murder to him, but his story changed significantly in various recountings. The press releases says these witnesses allegedly failed a polygraph test, but the polygraph result and other exculpatory evidence were suppressed by the TPD officers.

DuBoise is also suing dentist and self-proclaimed bite mark evidence expert Richard R. Souviron. He claimed that a gap in the teeth marks on the deceased matched DuBoise's teeth, even though a contemporaneous police photo showed no such gap in DuBoise's teeth. Even after dental records revealed this clear inconsistency, Souviron testified under oath to this phony match.

According to court records shared in the press release, before DuBoise's trial, Souviron had already showed a pro-prosecution bias at an International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, saying, "If you [police] tell me that is the guy that did it, I will go into Court and say that is the guy that did it."

Related Gov. DeSantis signs bills on wrongful convictions in Florida
Gov. DeSantis signs bills on wrongful convictions in Florida
By Christine Sexton and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Blogs


On March 7, 1985 a jury found DuBoise guilty and unanimously recommended life in prison, but a notoriously harsh judge, "Hangin' Harry" Lee Coe sentenced him to death in the electric chair.

While he avoided execution, DuBoise was falsely branded a rapist and murderer. During his decades of maximum security imprisonment—including three years on death row—he witnessed stabbings and killings of other inmates, and was himself the victim of violence, including an attempted murder.

The second youngest of five siblings, at the time of his 1983 arrest, DuBoise had dropped out of Tampa's Plant High School to support his parents by working in an auto upholstery shop with the hope that he could eventually return to school and earn his diploma. During his long incarceration he lost his father and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Today he works as a home renovator and repairer.

DuBoise is represented by Daniel Marshall and Jesse Isom of the Lake Worth, FL-based Human Rights Defense Center and Jon Loevy, Gayle Horn, Heather Lewis Donnell and John Hazinski of the Chicago-based civil rights law firm Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law.

A version of this story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Horror in Headphones’ offer Orlando two new immersive encounters with the undead
Buttercrust Pizza raises crusts and buzz with its crispy-edged, Detroit-style pies
Things to do in Orlando, Oct. 6-12: Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, Manchester Orchestra, Ziggy Marley
‘The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin’ profiles the late Tennessee pastor and diet guru
Maguro Sushi fuses Puerto Rican flavors into Japanese dishes with clarity and focus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to overturn cruise line exemption to 'vaccine passport' bans Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers Read More

  3. 'Top Chef' winner Richard Blais opening Orlando restaurant in former home of Hemingway's Read More

  4. Florida weighs discipline against Orange County Public Schools, others for carrying out mask mandates Read More

  5. Video shows black bear roaming near Orlando's Mall at Millenia Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation